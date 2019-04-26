Elfriede Civils Hines (1939 - 2019)
Obituary
KINSTON - Elfriede Civils Hines, 79, of Kinston went to her heavenly home April 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie Floyd and Mathilde Civils. She was a teacher's assistant and substitute teacher for many years until her health declined. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. Elfriede is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, William Herman Hines of the home; daughter Becky Annette of Kinston; son William Tommie Hines (Donna) of Seven Springs; and grandson, Jeremy Rouse (Mindy) of Dover; sister Martha Pridgen of Wilson; nephew Jonathan Pridgen (Sharon) of Wilson; great-grand nephews, Jackson and Jacob of Wilson; and her loving dog Poopers. Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00pm with the funeral service beginning at 12:00pm. Graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery following the funeral. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019
