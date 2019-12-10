PINK HILL - Elizabeth Ann Murphy Dixon Disbrow, passed away at her home Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Lossie Bell Murphy. Liz is survived by her husband, Fred Disbrow and her son, Justin Lee Dixon and spouse J. C. Garilao. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Pink Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Pleasant Hill Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 10, 2019