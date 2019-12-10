Elizabeth Ann Murphy Dixon Disbrow

Guest Book
  • "My children and I have all of you in our thoughts and..."
    - Angel Wiggins
  • "SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. SHE WAS ONE OF MY FAVORITE PEOPLE."
  • "My prayers and condolences to you and your family!!"
    - Norma Norman
Service Information
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC
28572
(252)-568-3184
Obituary
Send Flowers

PINK HILL - Elizabeth Ann Murphy Dixon Disbrow, passed away at her home Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Lossie Bell Murphy. Liz is survived by her husband, Fred Disbrow and her son, Justin Lee Dixon and spouse J. C. Garilao. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Pink Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Pleasant Hill Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.