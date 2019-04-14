Free Press Obituaries
KINSTON – Elizabeth Dail Bright, 91, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. A private graveside service will be conducted in Snow Hill Cemetery. Elizabeth, daughter of the late Fred and Mable Dail, retired as a bookkeeper for an appliance store in Kinston. She loved working in her yard every day, Bojangles, eating chocolate cake, playing bingo, and attending Sunday school and bible study. She also enjoyed visits for her niece Pamela and her dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bright; siblings, Edward Earl Dail, Ruby Dail Edwards, William Henry Dail, Jimmy Ray Dail, Alton Eugene Dail and Barbara Dail Hill; and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her special niece, Pamela Hale and husband Bob; and sister-in-law, Doris Dail, all of Snow Hill; and many other nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
