Elizabeth King Maready, 84, of Chinquapin, died on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, with visitation one prior the service, at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include her spouse, Delwood Maready of Chinquapin; son, Randy Maready of Chinquapin; sister, Juanita Maready of Chinquapin; brothers, Edward King of Rose Hill, Gene King of Tennessee; and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.



