KINSTON - Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Abbott Wightman, 72, of Kinston passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Margaret Abbott and brother, John Abbott. Libby is survived by her husband, Mike Wightman and was a devoted wife of 52 years; daughters, Elissa Wightman, Julie Outlaw and husband Neal, Patty Stempien and husband Ron, Rachel Braswell and husband Robby; grandchildren, Kenny Stempien, Zachary Choate, Savanna Wightman, Gabe Braswell, Michael Outlaw, Caleb Braswell, Katelyn Braswell and Tanner Outlaw; and her faithful companions, Peaches and Ben. Libby was a loving wife, mother of four daughters and eight grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor, loved watching movies and had great loving friends all over the country. Libby was a very charitable and caring person, a trait she passed on to her family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she also sang in the choir. She attended Brigham Young University pursuing a music degree. She had a love of music and many days were spent in family sing-a-longs. She also taught piano lessons. She was very dedicated to her family; traditions were very important to include a large Christmas Eve family get together and she was famous for her Christmas cookies. She loved all animals and passed that love on to her family. She had a love of genealogy and just reconnected with her birth family. She was a competitive bowler and bowled on a league. We spent many weekends at the bowling alley as children. She was also a gifted artist. She was loved by all and will be missed by many. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Kinston Ward with Bishop Jeff Howard officiating. Graveside service will follow at Westview Cemetery. Arrangements are by Garner Funeral Home.

