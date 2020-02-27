Guest Book View Sign Service Information Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rouse Funeral Home Graveside service 11:00 AM Pinelawn Memorial Park Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

February 21, 1937-February 23, 2020

KINSTON - Elizabeth Ann Shepherd Bryan began resting in the arms of Jesus on February 23, 2020. Elizabeth was born to Coy Clinton Shepherd, Sr. and Sallie Rouse Shepherd in Lenoir County on February 21, 1937. A 1954 graduate of Moss Hill School, Elizabeth met and courted her high school sweetheart, John Wayne Bryan. Though the two were not yet old enough to wed, they knew they were created to love one another and convinced their parents to allow the early union. Only four months after graduation, Elizabeth and Johnny joined their lives together in holy matrimony and shared over 65 years of loving companionship. Elizabeth was Johnny's biggest supporter and very best friend. Elizabeth, better known as "Pan" to close friends and family, was committed to the well-being and success of her family. Destined to be a mother, Elizabeth's greatest accomplishments were her children. She had a mother's intuition and seemed to always know what her children were thinking. In times of correction, Elizabeth gently sought out the truth while offering discipline with the greatest compassion and love. Her children wholeheartedly understood from the beginning that Mama only wanted the very best for them. In the eyes of her children, there has never been a greater blessing than to have Pan as their mother, encourager, and friend. With a deep life knowledge and wisdom beyond compare, Elizabeth aimed to broaden the horizons of her children's minds. She encouraged them to see outside of themselves and into the needs of others. Even as adults, all five of her children actively sought her advice and the words of wisdom she so freely offered. Perhaps the greatest gift Elizabeth could ever give her children was the knowledge of the cross. Her children and grandchildren were taught to daily practice Proverbs 3:5-6. Her greatest desire was for each of them to place their trust in the Lord and always seek His will. Blessed with a love for others and a talent to match, Elizabeth enjoyed giving the items she created in her home to others. From Anna's beloved poodle skirt as a child to Sherri's quilted bedspread, Elizabeth's beautiful work always found its way into someone else's home. She had a knack for decorating and kept her home stylish and well put together. The most selfless of all givers, Elizabeth aimed to constantly care for others. Her face was readily recognized at the Red Cross as she frequently donated blood for those in crisis. She spent much of her time as the leader in the nursery at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church in Kinston. Elizabeth loved babies and children, and always met them with a smile. Elizabeth was the epitome of a Proverbs 31 lady, being a virtuous wife to her husband and blessed by her children. With a genuine heart of gold, Elizabeth gave to others without regard to her own needs. Her compassion reached those in need, regardless of social status, race, or religion. Those around Elizabeth were recipients of her great care and her great cooking. When a friend was sick or a loved one feeling down, she would make a large bowl of chicken salad to share. One of her grandchildren said it best: Elizabeth was a "Martha" in service and a "Mary" in worship. Elizabeth surely heard the most precious and appropriate words as she entered into eternity, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." A graveside service to remember and celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. Elizabeth is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 65 years, John Wayne Bryan, Sr.; children, John Wayne Bryan, Jr. and wife Susan, Larry Bryan and wife Kristi, Sherri Bryan Grubbs and husband Keith, Michael Bryan and wife Lisa, and Anna Joy Bryan Jones and husband Eddie; sixteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Coy Clinton Shepherd, Jr. and wife Jeannie, Allie S. Willis, Deane S. Mooring and husband Jimmy, Mildred S. Chambers and husband Linwood, and Danny Shepherd and wife Lora. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother, William Edward Shepherd, sister, Shelby S. Kennedy, and infant granddaughter, Kara Ashley Bryan. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at

Elizabeth is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 65 years, John Wayne Bryan, Sr.; children, John Wayne Bryan, Jr. and wife Susan, Larry Bryan and wife Kristi, Sherri Bryan Grubbs and husband Keith, Michael Bryan and wife Lisa, and Anna Joy Bryan Jones and husband Eddie; sixteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Coy Clinton Shepherd, Jr. and wife Jeannie, Allie S. Willis, Deane S. Mooring and husband Jimmy, Mildred S. Chambers and husband Linwood, and Danny Shepherd and wife Lora. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother, William Edward Shepherd, sister, Shelby S. Kennedy, and infant granddaughter, Kara Ashley Bryan. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Published in Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020

