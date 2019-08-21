MOUNT OLIVE - Elizabeth Tyndall Herring, 87, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Lenoir Assisted Living in Pink Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Herring; parents, Jimmy and Ozella Tyndall; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Nannie Tyndall. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Rose Davis and husband Billy; son, Ken Herring and wife Bonnie; grandchildren, Cody Herring and wife Katelyn, Erica Ginn, Wade Davis, Emily Herring Hardison and husband Matthew. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Alum Springs Baptist Church followed by visitation. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Aug. 21, 2019