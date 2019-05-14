Ella Mae (Ellis) Murphy

Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC
28513
(252)-746-3133
GREENVILLE - Ella Mae Ellis Murphy, 75, of 1510 Spruce Street, Greenville, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Zion Chapel FWB Church, 377 Planters Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville.
Viewing will be held Thursday May 16, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church Holy Church, 3325 Ayden Golf Club Road, Winterville.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 14, 2019
