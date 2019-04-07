Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Marie Eubank Jones. View Sign

Ella Marie Eubank Jones, 84, of Kinston passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ella Eubank; brothers, Walter Daniel Eubank and Clem Thomas Eubank.

Ella is survived by her husband, Wallace Jones; daughter, Barbara Ann Jones and friend Sherry Ethier; son, Wallace Michael Jones and wife Kelly; grandchildren, Wallace Michael Jones, Jr. and wife Rachel, Steven Anthony Jones and Matthew Ryan Jones; two great-grandchildren and sister, Daisie Taylor.

Visitation will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019, at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Stocks officiating. Graveside service will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vision Sunday School class at Tanglewood Church, 2103 Rouse Rd, Kinston, NC 28504.

Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

