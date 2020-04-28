SNOW HILL - Mrs. Ella Pearl Baker Mooring, age 80, passed away at home Monday morning April 27, 2020. She was born in Wilson County December 18, 1939, the daughter of Jimmy Preston and Lila Pearl Woodard Baker. Ella loved the Lord and was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Kinston and loved singing in the choir until her health declined. She enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with her husband watching him work on the local farmer's tractors.
Her surviving family includes her husband of 34 years, Johnny Mooring; a daughter, Tammy Jean Bizzell Albritton of Snow Hill; a son, Danny Bizzell and wife Sandy of Raleigh; step-children, Sharon Rebecca Day and husband Brian of Raleigh, John Stephen Mooring and wife Shannon of Snow Hill and Michael Brian Mooring and wife Michelle of Princeton; sisters, Jackie Baker Lonely and husband Jay of Wilmington and Dorothy Jean Baker of Welcome NC; a brother, Donald Baker and wife Judy of Greenville; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 3 PM Tuesday, April 28th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Brian Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends following the service
Flowers are welcome or memorials to the Kinston First Pentecostal Church, 711 Phillips Road, Kinston NC 28504. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 28, 2020