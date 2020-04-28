Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Pearl (Baker) Mooring. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Graveside service 3:00 PM Snow Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



SNOW HILL - Mrs. Ella Pearl Baker Mooring, age 80, passed away at home Monday morning April 27, 2020. She was born in Wilson County December 18, 1939, the daughter of Jimmy Preston and Lila Pearl Woodard Baker. Ella loved the Lord and was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Kinston and loved singing in the choir until her health declined. She enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with her husband watching him work on the local farmer's tractors.Her surviving family includes her husband of 34 years, Johnny Mooring; a daughter, Tammy Jean Bizzell Albritton of Snow Hill; a son, Danny Bizzell and wife Sandy of Raleigh; step-children, Sharon Rebecca Day and husband Brian of Raleigh, John Stephen Mooring and wife Shannon of Snow Hill and Michael Brian Mooring and wife Michelle of Princeton; sisters, Jackie Baker Lonely and husband Jay of Wilmington and Dorothy Jean Baker of Welcome NC; a brother, Donald Baker and wife Judy of Greenville; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.Graveside services will be held 3 PM Tuesday, April 28th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Brian Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends following the serviceFlowers are welcome or memorials to the Kinston First Pentecostal Church, 711 Phillips Road, Kinston NC 28504. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com. Published in Free Press on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

