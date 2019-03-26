Ellen Carraway Heath

KINSTON - Ellen Carraway Heath, 75, of Kinston, passed away Saturday afternoon at Harmony Hall of Kinston. Services will be private per family request. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Heath and spouse of Ormondsville, NC; daughter Donna Howard and spouse of Kinston, NC; son David Heath of Pikeville, NC; a brother, two sisters, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Richlands.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019
