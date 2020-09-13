Lou Ellen Rouse, 83, passed away early Friday morning at the home of her daughter. Lou Ellen was a homemaker most of her married life. She was a military wife for 14 years moving from place to place with her husband and family. They lived in Istanbul, Turkey (she visited Jerusalem while there) Michigan and Virginia. After her husband retired from the military they bought the Gus Rouse family farm and raised tobacco and 4 children. After her children grew up she went to work at Caswell Center where she retired after 12 and one half years of service as a supervisor. She retired to take care of her husband. She loved people, having fun and was the best country cook in the world. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Roland ""Root"" Rouse, her son Jonnie Rouse and her great-grandson Chase Mozingo.
A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Ben Rouse Cemetery off of Liddell Road with the Rev. Johnny Pike conducting the services. The family will receive friends at Lou Ellen's home at 135 Root Rouse Road.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Rouse Mozingo (husband Dexter) of Seven Springs. Her sons, Donnie Rouse of Kinston, Ronnie Rouse (fiancée Pamela Dail) of Seven Springs, and Lonnie Gus Rouse (wife Rhonda) of Moss Hill. Her grandchildren, April Mozingo Ward (husband James) of Sanford, Jonathan Mozingo (wife Belinda) and Yolanda Rouse of Seven Springs; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Rouse, Antonio (AJ) Rouse and Emily Ward.
A special thanks to her beloved caregiver, Ginger Price. The family would also like to thank the nurses and aides at Community Home Care & Hospice for their wonderful care and service.
Condolences can be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.comh