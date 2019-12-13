TRENTON - Ellen Marie Powell-Parker, 75, of 413 1st Ave. "Haiti Community" died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Memorial Home. Burial will follow in the Haiti Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. The family will receive guest at 437 Hill Street Cove City. Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019