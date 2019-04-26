Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellsworth Harrison. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rouse Funeral Home La Grange , NC View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Snow Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

LA GRANGE - Bunyan Ellsworth Harrison Sr., 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Ellsworth was born April 16, 1932 in Greene County to the late Bunyan Harrison and Etta Mooring Harrison. A lifelong farmer, Ellsworth was content just to be outside. He was born and raised country, and was proud of the life he built between Institute and Arba. He found great pleasure in watching things grow and piddling around his yard. In later years, Ellsworth worked as a truck driver. He made many great friendships during his trucking career. Ellsworth was a diehard sports fan. From football to baseball, he enjoyed watching a good game. Nothing compared to his passion for basketball, though. His beloved Duke Blue Devils have never had a bigger fan. As conservative as they come, Ellsworth held firm to his beliefs, whether political or spiritual. He was "old school" through and through, nothing could change his mind. Ellsworth loved his Lord and his church. A believer in the Word of God and the power of prayer, he was proud to worship at Mount Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Hookerton. At 87 years old, Ellsworth could find his way around an iPad. He especially liked to read and keep up with the news. For Ellsworth, though, you couldn't beat a good, old-fashioned conversation. He loved to sit and just talk with anyone who would listen. Throughout his life, Ellsworth placed God first, with family right behind. Having known Betty Jean all their lives, he had never loved anyone more. He wed his beautiful bride on December 14, 1951. Together they raised their family of three children before becoming proud grandparents. A graveside service to celebrate the life of Ellsworth Harrison will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Snow Hill Cemetery. Ellsworth is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Jean Harrison; daughter, Krista Roberson and husband, Lynn; three grandchildren, Harrison Roberson, Brandon Mizelle and wife, Latwone, and Marcus Mizelle and fiancee, Jillian Longnecker. In addition to his parents, Ellsworth was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Harrison McLawhorn; and a son, Bunyan Ellsworth "Juney" Harrison, Jr. Family and friends will be received Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at

