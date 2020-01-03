Elmer Earl Daughety III died Thursday, January 2, 2019; he was 59 years old. He died after a long illness. He fought a courageous battle of lung cancer. A celebration of Earl's life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Briary Run Church, 413 Briary Run Road, Kinston NC. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Kinston. Earl was born and raised in Kinston, NC on July 16, 1960. He was a master carpenter and worked with his father for many years in his business, Southern Mobile Installers. Earl served his community of Sandy Bottom as a volunteer fire fighter and thoroughly enjoyed it. His favorite past time was watching #3 Dale Earnhardt race for NASCAR. He was looking forward to becoming a first time Granddaddy to baby girl "Sullivan" expected in June 2020. Earl leaves to cherish his memory a son, Elmer Earl Daughety IV; a daughter, Keelia D. House (Garrett); parents, Elmer E. Daughety Jr. and Irene Daughety; sisters, Wanda D. Parker (Tim), Teresa D. Jones (Jerry), Melissa D. McClung (David); a step-granddaughter Scarlett House; and special aunt, Annette Waters. He had numerous nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elma E. Daughety Sr. and Clara Daughety; nephew, SPC. C. Bradley Butler and also his good buddy, Chester Wetherington. The family would like to give special thanks to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC for their wonderful care these last 2 years. Dr. Paul Walker and his team were the very best. Also, thanks to Hospice Care Nurse Gwen for her guidance and support during this difficult time. You may share a memory with the family by visiting www.josephpaulfdl.com. Joseph B. Paul, Jr. Funeral Director Licensee of Washington is serving the Daughety family.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 3, 2020