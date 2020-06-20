Mrs. Elnora J. Koonce, 76, of 1311 Hyman Avenue, Kinston, NC transitioned Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 am at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment shall follow in Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 7 pm Friday at Mills Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband of the home, Larry Koonce. Three daughters, Carolyn Sims of Kinston, NC, Sandra Sims Stinson of Pittsburg, PA, and Terry (Anthony) Wooten of Loveland, Ohio. One son, James(Shellion) Sims of Baltimore, MD. Two sisters, Retha Walker of Elba, Alabama and Edna Faye Jackson of Kinton, NC. Two grandchildren and Six great grandchildren.

Mills Funeral Home is entrusted with her funeral arrangements.



