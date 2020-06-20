Elnora J. Koonce
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elnora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Elnora J. Koonce, 76, of 1311 Hyman Avenue, Kinston, NC transitioned Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 am at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment shall follow in Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 7 pm Friday at Mills Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband of the home, Larry Koonce. Three daughters, Carolyn Sims of Kinston, NC, Sandra Sims Stinson of Pittsburg, PA, and Terry (Anthony) Wooten of Loveland, Ohio. One son, James(Shellion) Sims of Baltimore, MD. Two sisters, Retha Walker of Elba, Alabama and Edna Faye Jackson of Kinton, NC. Two grandchildren and Six great grandchildren.
Mills Funeral Home is entrusted with her funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved