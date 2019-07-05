ALBERTSON - Elsie Outlaw Taylor, 75, died early Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice in Goldsboro. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, at Tyndall Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, July 6, at Tyndall Funeral Home at 3 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Steve Grissom, with burial following in Pineview Cemetery. Elsie was retired from D.M. Price and Sons, Inc. where she was office manager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "R.J." Taylor, Jr.; her parents, Gordon K. and Ethel Sutton Outlaw; a brother, Donald Keith Outlaw; and infant sister, Patty Outlaw. Survivors include a son, Richie Taylor and wife Audrey, of Albertson; a daughter, Amanda T. Murphy and husband Timmy, of Pink Hill; a sister, Mary O. Lewis of Goldsboro; two brothers, Michael Outlaw and wife Jean, of Eastover, and Ivey Outlaw and wife Dolly, of Seven Springs; four grandchildren, Crystal Varker, Jason Murphy and wife Crystal, Jamie Howard and husband Frankie, and Dustin Taylor; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Tyndall Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on July 5, 2019