Elvie Howard
Elvie Mae Howard, 87, of Kinston passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Whitaker Howard Jr.; parents, Elmer and Mildred Bowen; and grandson, Mark Lynn King.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved reading and discussing the Bible, enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She always had a loving smile and care and love for her family, more than they ever knew.
Elvie is survived by daughter, Pamela Howard Smith and husband, Terry of Jacksonville; sons, Tony Whitaker Howard and Glenda Lee and Joey Lee Howard and wife, Joy, all of LaGrange; grandchildren, Crystal Tew and husband David of Florida, Cody Howard and wife, Jenna of Farmville, Tommy King and wife Heather of Jacksonville and Randy King of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren, Shawn King, Alexia King, Hailey King, Hannah Tew and great-great-granddaughter, Brayleigh King.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Glenda Lee for her help and support during our mother's illness.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Major Roland Cox officiating.
Arrangements by Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Kinston.


Published in Free Press on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
