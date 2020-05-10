Elwood Francis Freeman, 87, of Dover passed away May 7, 2020.
He retired from the Department Of Transportation with 31 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Bryan Freeman; son, Brian Freeman; daughter, Claudette Mandigo; grandchildren, Rob Mandigo III (Katelyn) Lyn Mandigo Langman (Mike); great grandchildren , Matthew Langman, Luke Langman, and Nathan Langman, Addison Mandigo and Harbour Mandigo.
The family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 1:30pm Monday, May 11, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 2:00pm at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Freeman family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Free Press on May 10, 2020