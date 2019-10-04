KINSTON - Elwood Ori Eubanks, Sr., 87, of Kinston went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 3, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born to the late James Edward and Lucy Howard Eubanks and lived and worked on the family farm located in Lenoir County in his early years. He married the love of his life on April 12, 1952. As a US Army veteran, he was stationed in Korea from 1954-1955. Many years later he became an independent business owner of Eubanks INS Supermarket and continued to oversee the business until his retirement in 1989. Those who knew him loved him and he could always make you smile, especially babies and small children. He had a zest for life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with those he loved. He was an active member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Kinston where he served on the Usher/Greeter team and was a member of the Golden Light and Men's Ministries. He was also a member of GideonInternational as well as St. John's Lodge #4 A.F. & A.M. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward Eubanks and Lucy Howard Eubanks; brothers, James Robert Eubanks and Arthur Lee Eubanks; sisters, Joyce Faye Garvey, Lora Catherine Malpass and Lucille Lightell. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eleanor Eubank Eubanks; son Elwood Ori Eubanks, Jr. (Judy); daughter Theresa Eubanks Beverly both of Kinston; brother Jimmy Ray Eubanks (Lynn) of Seven Springs; grandchildren, Wendy Eubanks Rogers (Brian), Andy Eubanks (Mindy), Brandon Beverly (Mallory), Meredith Beverly Jenkins (Corey) and Candace Beverly; great-grandchildren, London and Laytham Rogers, Avery Dawson, Addison and Asher Eubanks, Trinity Beverly, Alexander Pridgen and Aubrey Jenkins; and a special niece, Denise Eubanks Gooding whom he escorted down the aisle to honor her father Robert's memory. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Kinston First Pentecostal Holiness Church officiated by the Reverend Brian Rogers. Visitation will follow the funeral service. Graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at other times at the home, 430 Poplar Street, Kinston. Special thanks to the numerous nurses and healthcare professionals that assisted Elwood and the family in the latter stages of the disease. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019