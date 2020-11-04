Emanuel Alexander, 82, of Jamaica, N.Y., a native of Tyrrell County, died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Jamaica, N.Y.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. at the S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Snow Hill. Interment will follow in the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.



