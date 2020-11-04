1/
Emanuel Alexander
Emanuel Alexander, 82, of Jamaica, N.Y., a native of Tyrrell County, died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Jamaica, N.Y.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. at the S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Snow Hill. Interment will follow in the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
S Connor Memorial Funeral Home Inc
83 Circle Dr
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-4262
