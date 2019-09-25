Emma Britt Davis Griffin

Service Information
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC
28501
(252)-527-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Queen Street United Methodist Church
500 N. Queen St
Kinston, NC
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Queen Street United Methodist Church
500 N. Queen St
Kinston, NC
Obituary
Emma Britt Davis Griffin, 93, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. After a private burial in Fairview Cemetery in La Grange, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Queen Street United Methodist Church in Kinston. The family will receive friends during the hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 508, Kinston, NC 28502. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019
