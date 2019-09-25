Emma Britt Davis Griffin, 93, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. After a private burial in Fairview Cemetery in La Grange, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Queen Street United Methodist Church in Kinston. The family will receive friends during the hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 508, Kinston, NC 28502. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019