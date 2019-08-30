WINTERVILLE - Emma Lee Hardison Benton, 75, of 3900 Apt. B Granada Drive, Winterville, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Deliverance FWB Church, 403 South West Avenue, Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery in Winterville. Viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Family visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home, 497 Second Street, Ayden.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 30, 2019