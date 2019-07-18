LA GRANGE - Emmett Welton Williams, 81, of La Grange passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Smithey Williams and brother, Shorty Williams. Emmett was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He worked at Caswell Center for 30 years and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army, loved fishing, gardening and helping others. Emmett is survived by his wife, Janet S. Williams; son Pete Williams; daughter June Williams Brown and husband Rod; grandchildren, Trey Williams and wife Liz, Kaytlyn Williams, Dyllan Brown, Logan Brown and Landon Brown; great-grandchild Caroline Williams and sister, Nancy W. Stroud. Visitation will be held at Unity Free Will Baptist Church in Deep Run, Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 am. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am with Pastors Pete Williams and Mike Lovelace officiating. Graveside service will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on July 18, 2019