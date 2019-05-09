CLINTON, MD - Enrique Wooten, 51, died Thursday, May 2, 2019. The funeral will be held at noon Friday, May 10, at Woods Chapel FWB Church in Goldsboro. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston. He is survived by his parents, Edward and Violeta Wooten of Goldsboro. The family is receiving friends at 2910 Pumpkin Street, Goldsboro. Visitation will be from 4 -7 p.m. Thursday in the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on May 9, 2019