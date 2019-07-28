Free Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for Eris Rouse Bias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eris Elizabeth Rouse Bias


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eris Elizabeth Rouse Bias Obituary
Eris Elizabeth Rouse Bias was on born March 3, 1923 and died July 19, 2019. She was 96 years old.
As per her wishes, there will be no services. She will be buried next to her husband at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, Florida.
Since the death of her husband in 1973, she took over the job of both parents continuing the teaching of love, values, respect and hard work to her children. A job very well done. Her family was everything to her and she was everything to her family. Truly the matriarch of the family. Although she worked outside the home at times, the majority of her life was dedicated to her family.
Mrs. Bias was preceded in death by her husband, John W Bias, grandson, Michael Donald; brothers, Rupert "Garth" Rouse, Stuart Lyle Rouse; mother, Ruth G. Rouse; and father, Rupert B. Rouse.
She is survived by her five children, William Bias (Linda) of Albion, NY, Brenda Donald (Bill) of Lyndonville, NY, Donald Bias, Karen Barrow (Keith), and Carolyn Bias all of Kinston, NC; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey R. Tyson; brother, Gary E Rouse; sister-in-law, Lucille Jarvis of Salamanca, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Elm And Carlton St, Buffalo, NY 14263 or Wheat Swamp Christian Church Cancer Survivors' Group, 3732 Wheat Swamp Rd, La Grange NC 28551.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press from July 28 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now