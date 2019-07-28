|
Eris Elizabeth Rouse Bias was on born March 3, 1923 and died July 19, 2019. She was 96 years old.
As per her wishes, there will be no services. She will be buried next to her husband at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, Florida.
Since the death of her husband in 1973, she took over the job of both parents continuing the teaching of love, values, respect and hard work to her children. A job very well done. Her family was everything to her and she was everything to her family. Truly the matriarch of the family. Although she worked outside the home at times, the majority of her life was dedicated to her family.
Mrs. Bias was preceded in death by her husband, John W Bias, grandson, Michael Donald; brothers, Rupert "Garth" Rouse, Stuart Lyle Rouse; mother, Ruth G. Rouse; and father, Rupert B. Rouse.
She is survived by her five children, William Bias (Linda) of Albion, NY, Brenda Donald (Bill) of Lyndonville, NY, Donald Bias, Karen Barrow (Keith), and Carolyn Bias all of Kinston, NC; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey R. Tyson; brother, Gary E Rouse; sister-in-law, Lucille Jarvis of Salamanca, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Elm And Carlton St, Buffalo, NY 14263 or Wheat Swamp Christian Church Cancer Survivors' Group, 3732 Wheat Swamp Rd, La Grange NC 28551.
