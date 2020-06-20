Erma Dean Phillips
Erma Dean Phillips, 67, of 3304-B Myrtle Wood Drive, Fountain, died Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Zion Chapel FWB Church in Ayden. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Farmville. Viewing will be held Saturday June 20, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden.
Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with the family to make sure you're invited.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

