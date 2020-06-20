Erma Dean Phillips, 67, of 3304-B Myrtle Wood Drive, Fountain, died Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Zion Chapel FWB Church in Ayden. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Farmville. Viewing will be held Saturday June 20, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden.

Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with the family to make sure you're invited.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store