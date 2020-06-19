Erma Dean Phillips, 67, of 3304-B Myrtle Wood Drive, Farmville, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Philippi Church of Christ Disciples of Christ in Greenville. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Farmville.

A viewing will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden.

Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



