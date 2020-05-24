PINK HILL - Ernest Carlton Houston Jr., 68, of Pink Hill passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susie Q. Houston,
Ernest is survived by his daughters, Penny Houston Allen and husband Michael, and Letha Ann Weatherly; step-daughters, Karen Lewis Brown and husband Danny, and Bobbie Jo Miller and husband Jimmy Jr.; son-in-law, Bo Ellis; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.
Published in Free Press on May 24, 2020