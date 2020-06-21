Ernest Claude "Pill Poppa" Rhodes, 83, of Kinston, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 21, 2020.