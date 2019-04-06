KENANSVILLE - Ernest Clegg Grady, Sr., 84, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Serenity Funeral Home followed by interment at Devotional Gardens, Warsaw. Visitation will be Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home in Beulaville. Survivors include his wife, Dallace J. Grady of Kenansville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sarecta Methodist Church, 926 N. Williams Rd., Pink Hill, NC 28572.
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-0200
Published in Free Press on Apr. 6, 2019