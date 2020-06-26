Ernest Eure Jr., 74, of 4717 Benson Lane, Lot 13, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel.
He is survived by his wife.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 26, 2020.