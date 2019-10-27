Ernest Lee Foy

Service Information
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-2319
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ernest Lee Foy, 81, of 646 Ten Mile Fork Road, Trenton, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Oct.28, 2019 at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel
Burial will follow in the Haiti Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
The family will receive friends at the residence where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.