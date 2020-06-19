Ernest Rhodes, 83, of 401 E. North Street, Kinston, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare in Kinston.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment shall follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.



