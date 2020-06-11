Errol Linwood Maready
Errol Linwood Maready, 81, of Chinquapin, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Maready Family Cemetery, Chinquapin.
Survivors include spouse, Symantha Leona Maready of Gastonia.
Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maready family cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
