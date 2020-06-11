Or Copy this URL to Share

Errol Linwood Maready, 81, of Chinquapin, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Maready Family Cemetery, Chinquapin.

Survivors include spouse, Symantha Leona Maready of Gastonia.

Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.

