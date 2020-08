Or Copy this URL to Share

Erwin Homer Layden, 85, of La Grange, died Aug. 8, 2020.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Rouse Funeral Home Chapel.

He is survived by his sons, Ernie Layden and Michael Layden.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.





