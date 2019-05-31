Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Belle Foye Jarmon. View Sign Service Information J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations 1701 Wayne Memorial Dr Goldsboro , NC 27534 (919)-735-2221 Viewing 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM First Missionary Baptist Funeral service 1:00 PM First Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Ethel Belle Foye Jarmon, affectionately known by family and friends as "Belle" and daughter to the late Charlie L. Foy of Hartford Connecticut and Mary Marie Blount of Ayden, North Carolina was born February 26, 1933, in Pitt County, North Carolina. She departed this life at 1:00 p.m. on May 25, 2019, in transit to Lenoir UNC Health Care in Kinston, North Carolina. Ethel grew up in North Ayden and was an honor graduate of South Ayden High School Class of "52." During her summer vacations from attending elementary and high school, she spent her summers living with her father and step-mother in Hartford, Connecticut. After graduation from North Carolina Central University, Ethel pursued a teaching career in the public schools of Virginia and North Carolina. Her first teaching positions began in Richmond, Virginia and Bettie County, North Carolina. In Richmond, she served as a temporary education supervisor the Richmond City Schools while waiting for a teaching position to come available in her hometown of Ayden, North Carolina. Prior to teaching her teaching assignment with Pitt County Schools and South Ayden High School during 1959 and 1960, Belle taught two years at John B. Bond School in Lewiston (Bertie County), North Carolina. During those couple of years, she developed many warm, kindred friendships with members of the Bertie County community serving as an educator and mentor too many students and families within the local area. After serving as an educator with Bertie and Pitt counties, Belle met and married the love of her life, Harvey Lee Jarmon. They married in October 1960, and she moved to Kinston, North Carolina and became an inspiring, dedicated home economics/science educator to the students of Kinston City and Lenoir County until her retirement in 1995. While teaching school full time, she and her "soulmate" for 50 years, Harvey, decided to pursue and entrepreneurship endeavor in starting a floral and gift shop business in May 1966. The name of that business, Jarmon's Florist located on Gordon Street in Kinston, North Carolina where Belle served faithfully for 53 years as the primary founder and co-founder. Jarmon's Florist and Gifts continues to be the first African-America Florist serving Kinston and Lenoir County to receive FTD, Telefora, AFS distinction as an accredited and certified floral gift service provider in the United States. She also served faithfully for several years as Mother and the Director of Christian Education for First Missionary Church in Kinston, North Carolina. Ethel Belle leaves to cherish her wisdom and memory two sons, Dr. Gerold Harvey Jarmon of the home, Harthel Norris Jarmon (Canyon) of Charlotte, North Carolina; a grandson, Hamilton Nicholas Jarmon of Charlotte, North Carolina; a first cousin of the Ayden, NC home, Mrs. Gloristine Blount Joyner and son, Donell Blount; a special cousin of the Ayden, North Carolina home, Jimmie Lee Brown and daughter, Vonzella Brown of Raleigh, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Christine A. Jarman of Kinston, North Carolina; nephews Dr. Charles Jarmon of Washington, D.C. Thad Jarmon (Emmanuelle) of Vancouver, Washington; Attys. Lee (Monique) Jarmon of Germantown, Maryland; Antobio Coward (Carol) of Maryland; nieces Kinsetta F. Jarmon of Washington, D.C. and Kathryn P. Moore ( Freeman) of Lawrenceville, Georgia; a very special "god-daughter" and caregivers, Carolyn Dawson and Margaret Brunston, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Newkirk and Dr. Jerry Spruill officiating. Interment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist. In lieu of flowers, donations and contributions may be made payable to the Ethel & Harvey L. Jarmon Memorial Scholarship/Education Fund in care of the Self-Help Credit Union located at 1910 W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, NC 28504. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at



