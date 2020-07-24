Ethel Edwards

KINSTON, NC - Ethel Lee Edwards, 69 of 1804 Dupree Street, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, from River of Life Church, burial to follow in the Anderson Family Cemetery in Farmville.

She was survived by one son,Terry Edwards of Kinston; four daughters, Jennifer Davis of Georgia, Laura Edwards of Goldsboro, NC, Vontrina Edwards and Ventrina E. Roach of Kinston; one brother, Forest Mewborn of Kinston; three sisters, Mary Hamilton, Magdalene Taylor of Goldsboro and Linda Graham of Kinston, eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm Friday, July 24, 2020, from the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel.

R. Swinson Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.



