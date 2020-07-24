1/
Ethel Edwards
KINSTON, NC - Ethel Lee Edwards, 69 of 1804 Dupree Street, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, from River of Life Church, burial to follow in the Anderson Family Cemetery in Farmville.
She was survived by one son,Terry Edwards of Kinston; four daughters, Jennifer Davis of Georgia, Laura Edwards of Goldsboro, NC, Vontrina Edwards and Ventrina E. Roach of Kinston; one brother, Forest Mewborn of Kinston; three sisters, Mary Hamilton, Magdalene Taylor of Goldsboro and Linda Graham of Kinston, eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm Friday, July 24, 2020, from the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel.
R. Swinson Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Free Press on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Swinson Funeral Service
JUL
25
Service
01:00 PM
River of Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC 28501-4942
(252) 527-3779
