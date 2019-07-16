Ethel Faye Jackson (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations
1701 Wayne Memorial Dr
Goldsboro, NC
27534
(919)-735-2221
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations
1701 Wayne Memorial Dr
Goldsboro, NC 27534
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Goldsboro-Raleigh District Assembly (GRDA)
214 West Hooks River Road
Goldsboro, NC
View Map
Obituary
LAGRANGE - Mrs. Ethel Faye Jackson, 76 of 1027 La Grange Road, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. The celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Goldsboro-Raleigh District Assembly (GRDA). Burial will follow at the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro. Viewing will be Tuesday, July 16 from 3-7 p.m. with the family present from 6-7 p.m. at J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home & Cremations, Goldsboro. Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, John L. Jackson of the home. Arrangements are by J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home & Cremations of Goldsboro.
Published in Free Press on July 16, 2019
