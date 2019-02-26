Etheleen R. Braxton Phillips

KINSTON - Mrs. Etheleen R. Braxton Phillips, 88, of 909 Roseanne Drive Kinston, NC, born in Greene County, NC; transition from labor to reward on February 23, 2019 at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Snow Hill, NC. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Browntown Community Cemetery in Snow Hill, NC. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-7:00 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019
