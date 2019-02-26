KINSTON - Mrs. Etheleen R. Braxton Phillips, 88, of 909 Roseanne Drive Kinston, NC, born in Greene County, NC; transition from labor to reward on February 23, 2019 at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Snow Hill, NC. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Browntown Community Cemetery in Snow Hill, NC. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-7:00 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Etheleen R. Braxton Phillips.
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
Published in Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019