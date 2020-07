Or Copy this URL to Share

Ethelyne Wells, 79, formerly of Bayboro, died at home in Georgia.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St Mark AME Zion Church Cemetery in Bayboro.

Arrangements are by Fonville & Dove Mortuary, Kinston.



