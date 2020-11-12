KINSTON - Eugene Newton Grady, 79, died peacefully in his sleep, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was at his home in Kinston. Gene was born in Lenoir County on October 1, 1941 to Carl B. Grady and Fannie Melton Grady. His parents preceded him in death.
Gene grew up, and for many years lived in, and enjoyed his hometown of Kinston. He retired as a Humidifier Technician from his long career at Glen Raven Mills. He loved fishing, flea markets, and often went to the North Carolina mountains in search of a treasure. He kept a beautiful yard and hard work never slowed him. These gave him pleasure but was not his greatest joy. That was his family. He adored them.
Gene was indeed a family man. He had his beloved Barbara next to him. They wed young and hardly ever left each other's side for the sixty years they were married. He met Barbara and until death parted them they honored the vows they took before God and man on October 1, 1960. It was the beginning of the family he wanted. Barbara Grady, of the home, is left to grieve the loss of her Gene.
He loved his two daughters and was very proud of them. He appreciated and respected the men they married. They each survive him and mourn the sudden passing of their dad. They are: Pamela G. Cobb (Tim) of Grifton; Vicki G. Park (Jai) of Greenville. His grandchildren were his absolute pride and joy. He always bought them candy from his flea market days and loved to celebrate them. They are: Jordan Cobb, Bethany Kinsey, Rachel Cook, Matthew Park, and Andrew Park. They rewarded him by loving their granddaddy in return. Gene was fascinated by his two little great grandchildren. They are Gavin Cobb and Kenleigh Cook. Other surviving family that loved Gene include his brother; Robert Grady; his sisters, Glenda Braswell, and Linda Howell. His extended Mitchell family loved him and are glad for the many memories he left to them. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, C. F. Grady; his sisters, Hazel Phillips, and Margie Purvis.
On the night before he died, Barbara said to her husband what she always said to him before their sleep, "Lord willing, I will see you in the morning, Gene." Eugene Grady was a believer of Jesus Christ and God chose to quietly usher him into Heaven as the morning broke. His morning was glorious. Gene is home.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Funeral services for Eugene will be immediately following with Reverend Danny Barrow officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing and the wearing of masks is suggested.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com