Eugenia Jones, 90, of 312 Warren Avenue, Kinston, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.



