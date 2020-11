WINTERVILLE - Eula Davis Guiont-Butler, 76, died Nov. 12, 2020.

Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven, Connecticut.

Survivors include daughters, Sharyn Coley of Winterville, Novella Guiont of New Haven, Connecticut, Ingrid Ywatte of Lithonia, Georgia; brothers, Elijah Davis Jr., Joe Davis; and sister, Dorothy McMillian, all of Hamden, Connecticut.

Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store