Eula Lee Sellers, age 90, passed away at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield on February 25, 2019. Born November 6, 1928 in Smithfield, she was the daughter of the late Arter Lee Wiggs and Eula Bizzell Wiggs Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Luby Lee Sellers, daughter, Donna Mae Sellers Collins, infant sister, brothers, Ira Bernice Jones and Johnny Carlyle Jones. She was retired after many years of public work. Mrs. Sellers began her career at Gurkins Tavern that was located on 301 Hwy N in Selma. She then worked many years for Nelson Pitchi at Nelson's Restaurant that was located on 301 Hwy in Smithfield. Then on to working for Jack Gardner as manager of Circle Drive Inn in Pecan Grove, IN AND OUT Grill in Smithfield, and Barry Foote's Dug Out in Smithfield and Capital Dept. Store in Smithfield before she and her husband, Luby, bought and managed Sellers Grill on Market Street in Downtown Smithfield. IT was here that Mrs. Sellers became famous for her homemade Buttermilk Pies, Chocolate Fudge Pies, and many delicious Entrees. Mrs. Sellers and her husband, Luby, served their faithful customers for 8 years before retiring to enjoy their children and grandchildren.

Of all her loves, besides her children and family, she loved her church. Mrs. Sellers was a faithful, charter member of Smithfield First Pentecostal Church for 57 years. She served in every capacity she was ever asked to serve in and she stood firm on her love for God and His teachings. She taught Sunday school at Smithfield Colonial Rest Home for many, many years.

Surviving are her children, Brenda Sellers Garner and husband Jerry of Princeton, Rita Sellers Daniels and husband Cameron of Louisburg, Jerry Luby Sellers and wife Sylvia of Smithfield and Fran Sellers Collier and husband Ray of Deep Run, son-in-law, Les Collins and Tammy; grandchildren, Andy Garner, Christi Garner Jones, John Daniels, Marc Daniels, Shannon Sellers Harty, Leigh Ann Sellers Freilich, Jonathan Warren, Hunter Lassiter, Kassidy Lassiter, Callie Collins, Clint Collins, Cliff Sharpe, Cullen Sharpe, Claire Sharpe, Carlee Sharpe, Brittany C. Shirley, Courtney Collier and Whitney Collier; great grandchildren, Cody Garner, Gabbi Garner, Chelsie Upton, Zack Upton, Ellie Jones, Luke Jones, Natalie Daniels, Marissa Daniels, Jack Harty, Wade Harty, Clay Harty, Alice Freilich, Amelia Freilich, Cody Warren, Scarlett Sharpe and Noah Shirley.

Mrs. Sellers is also survived by her loving sisters, Doris Crocker of Smithfield, Faye Bass Sutton of Kenly, Kaye Jones Thorne of Cape Carteret; and loving brother, Ray Jones of Zebulon; and many, many nieces and nephews both of the Sellers and Jones side of the family.

A wake for Mrs. Sellers will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. at Parrish Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home in Selma. At other times the family will greet friends and relatives at the home of Mrs. Sellers: #40 West Waddell Drive, Smithfield, NC.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Smithfield First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1000 Wilson's Mills Road, Smithfield, NC 27577 or the SECU Hospice House, P.O. Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577 in memory of Mrs. Lee Sellers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at



