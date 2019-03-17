KINSTON - Eunice Marie Koonce Whitfield, 86, of 109 E McDaniel St., died Thursday March 14, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Kinston. Funeral services will be 11 A.M. Tuesday March 19, 2019, at Quaker House Disciples of Christ Church. Interment will follow in Koonce Family Cemetery. Viewing is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday March 18, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home.
Mills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
Published in Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019