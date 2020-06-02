Eva Mae Chadwick, 83, of Trenton, died May 29, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville. Interment will follow the service at Friendship Church Cemetery in Trenton.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday June 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.





