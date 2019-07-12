GRIFTON - Mrs. Eva Mae Kornegay Peterson, age 101, of 6909 Gordan Street, Grifton, NC, died Saturday, July 6, 2019.The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grifton Chapel FWB Church, 615 Contentnea Drive, Grifton. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton, NC. Viewing will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden, NC 28513.Mother Eva Mae Kornegay Peterson transitioned from this world to her heavenly home early Saturday morning, July 6, 2019 at her Grifton residence. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, parents, siblings, son, a grandson, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Slover J. Peterson; son, Commissioner Billy Kornegay; several sisters and brothers; and grandson, Michael Chapman. Left to treasure her memory are her three daughters, Mary, Laura Ann, and Judy; sisters, Fannie Lou, Alice, Cora Lee, and Patricia; brothers, Bud, Lyn, Chester, and George; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on July 12, 2019