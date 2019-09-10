SNOW HILL - Eva Mae McCullen, better known as "Sissie," age 57, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 8, 2019 at her residence. Sissie was born in Wilson County on April 26, 1962. She was preceded in death by her father, James Cockrell; and a brother, James Ray Cockrell. Sissie is survived by her mother, Sallie Barefoot of Lucama; half-brother, Steven Ray Blow of Lucama; her love and companion for 22 years, Darian Gray of the home; two daughters, Lindsey Gray of the home and Tina Beaman of Snow Hill; a son, Robbie McCullen of Fremont; and five grandchildren, Zachary Beaman, Haley Beaman and Kaylee Beaman, all of Snow Hill, and Samantha McCullen and Jayden McCullen, both of Kinston. Sissie worked with Snow Hill Tape Company for 10 years and after the Snow Hill plant shutdown she relocated with the company to Lenoir, North Carolina for a short time. Sissie returned to Greene County and began working with Discovery Land Daycare; she spent 14 years on their staff until her declining health prevented her from continuing to work. Sissie enjoyed going to the beach, the mountains and on cruises. She loved music, especially gospel and country. Sissie was a very sweet and likeable person and her outgoing personality would bring light to any room. Funeral services will be held graveside at 4 PM Wednesday, September 11th , at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday following the service and other times at the residence, 1286 Hwy 258 S, Snow Hill. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Sept. 10, 2019