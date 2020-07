Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Barber Boone, 81, transitioned Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery. Viewing 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home,inc. Masks and social distancing are required. Mills Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store